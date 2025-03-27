Georgia Man Wanted For 64 Child Porn Charges in Virginia Arrested

A 26-year-old man wanted in Virginia on child exploitation charges was arrested earlier this month in Gwinnett County after investigators say he coerced a child into sharing explicit images over the internet.

The Details: Jaylin C. Chaney was arrested March 13 in Norcross by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit. The arrest came after police in Hampton Virginia, shared evidence suggesting Chaney enticed a child to send sexually explicit materials online.

Chaney is facing serious charges in Virginia, including 16 counts of possession of child pornography, 24 counts of solicitation of child pornography, and 24 counts of using a computer to commit a sex crime involving a child. He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

In Context: Gwinnett County authorities have been active in pursuing online child exploitation cases in recent years. TRACE, the Sheriff’s Office unit handling this case, focuses on internet crimes involving children, including online grooming and the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

How You Can Help: Anyone with information that could aid in this case or similar investigations is urged to contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 770-619-6655.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.