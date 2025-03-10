Georgia 19-Year-Old Twins Found Dead in Bell Mountain Murder-Suicide

Two 19-year-old twin brothers from Lawrenceville died from gunshot wounds atop a popular hiking destination in Towns County on Saturday morning.

The Details: Hikers discovered the bodies of Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis at the summit of Bell Mountain in Hiawassee around 11:05 a.m. on March 8. The Towns County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 call and quickly requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators believe the deaths resulted from a murder-suicide, though they haven’t specified which brother they suspect fired the weapon or what might have motivated the tragedy. Autopsies are pending to confirm the exact cause and manner of death for both teenagers.

In Context: Bell Mountain, rising approximately 3,400 feet above sea level, is a popular scenic overlook in Towns County that offers panoramic views of Lake Chatuge and the surrounding mountains. The site attracts numerous hikers and tourists throughout the year.

How You Can Help: Anyone with information about the Lewis brothers or their activities before their deaths is asked to contact the Towns County Sheriff’s Office or the GBI’s regional office. The investigation remains active and ongoing.