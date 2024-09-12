Father and Son Staff Members Arrested at Georgia Middle School

A random security check at Edwards Middle School in Rockdale County on Wednesday led to the arrest of two staff members, raising concerns about safety on school grounds.

The Details: The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to reports of a suspicious person on campus, which prompted a thorough investigation. During the security check, deputies observed suspicious behavior from Paul Schwartz, a staff member at the school, and Paul Schwartz Jr., a contracted staff member. As a result, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution to protect students.

Deputies soon discovered that Paul Schwartz had two razor blade knives in his possession, leading to his arrest on charges of bringing a weapon onto school property. His son, Paul Schwartz Jr., was also arrested after allegedly making terroristic threats.

In Context: The arrests have heightened safety concerns among parents and staff at Edwards Middle School and come after a week of threats against schools throughout Georgia and across the nation after the shooting at Apalachee High School last week.

What’s Next: Both Paul Schwartz and Paul Schwartz Jr. remain in custody while the investigation continues. Authorities have not provided additional details about the nature of the terroristic threats made. School officials are working with law enforcement to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.