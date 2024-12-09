Drunk Driving Suspect Beaten and Shot By Onlookers

A suspected drunk driver was beaten and shot after flipping their car late Sunday night in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, according to police reports.

What Happened: The crash occurred on William Holmes Borders Senior Drive.

Police said the driver collided with multiple cars before overturning their vehicle.

After the crash, a group of bystanders reportedly attacked the driver and one person shot them in the thigh.

The driver was taken to Grady Hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.

Current Status:

Police have not announced any arrests or identified suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing, with no further updates as of Monday morning.

Background: Sweet Auburn, a historically significant Atlanta neighborhood, has seen a number of incidents involving public altercations in recent years. Police are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the crash and subsequent violence.