Daughter Gets 15 Years for Stealing $200K from Elderly Mother in Cancer Scam

Share

A Catoosa County woman will spend the next 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to exploiting her elderly mother through a fake cancer treatment scheme that left the victim homeless and financially devastated.

What We Know: Vickie Long entered a non-negotiated guilty plea on March 6 to exploiting an elder person, identity fraud, and theft by taking. Long initially convinced her mother to give her large sums of money for fictitious cancer treatments. When Adult Protective Services and family members intervened to stop the voluntary transfers, Long began using her mother’s personal information to steal directly from her checking and savings accounts.

By The Numbers: The victim lost nearly $200,000 and her home due to her daughter’s fraudulent schemes. Long received a 30-year sentence with the first 15 years to be served in confinement.

In Context: Elder financial abuse remains a significant problem in Georgia. According to the National Council on Aging, financial exploitation costs older Americans approximately $36.5 billion annually, with family members being perpetrators in nearly 60% of cases. Detective Daniel Thacker of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office quickly investigated the case after being notified of the abuse.

Take Action: If you suspect elder abuse of any kind, contact Adult Protective Services immediately at 1-866-552-4464. Warning signs include unexplained withdrawals from bank accounts, new “best friends” who express interest in an elder’s finances, or sudden changes to wills or financial documents.