TriNet Expansion in Dunwoody Will Create 750 Jobs

A human resources company serving small and medium-sized businesses will build a new corporate center in Dunwoody, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

TriNet will invest $15.4 million in the 150,000-square-foot project, expected to create 750 jobs during the next five years.

As the No.-1 state for business, one of the key drivers of our success is our metro Atlanta area that continues to attract a strong ecosystem of job creators like TriNet,” Kemp said. “TriNet’s services for small businesses will further that network while creating meaningful jobs and investment for the Dunwoody and the DeKalb County community.”

“We look forward to opening a new TriNet office in metro Atlanta and becoming a part of this vibrant and growing business community,” added Mike Simonds, TriNet’s president and CEO.

“We are excited to partner with Atlanta’s strong universities and thriving small business ecosystem as we expand our local team and establish a hub where TriNet colleagues from across the country can come together for training, development, and collaboration to better serve our customers.”

TriNet will immediately begin hiring for technology, HR consulting, client management, and sales roles, with plans to leverage its increased presence to grow its regional Atlanta and Southeast customer base.

To learn more about TriNet, including where interested individuals can apply for jobs, visit www.trinet.com/about-us/careers.

The state Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team worked on the project in partnership with the city of Dunwoody, Decide DeKalb, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the University System of Georgia, and Georgia Power.