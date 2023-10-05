Road Rage on Post Road in Forsyth County: How a Brake Check Spiraled Out of Control

The Gist: A road rage episode on October 3, escalated into violence leading to 34-year-old Tyler Leikan of Cumming being charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and battery following an altercation with another motorist on Post Road, Forsyth County.

The Details: According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the altercation began when Leikan brake checked the victim, who was trailing behind Leikan’s black SUV. The situation intensified at a stoplight, with Leikan allegedly hurling verbal abuses, before exiting his vehicle to physically assault the victim through the car window.

Sheriff’s officials say Leikan further escalated the violence by slashing the victim’s back tire with a knife.

“The victim, in fear for his life, fired one shot at Leikan striking him in the hand,” said Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Stacie Miller.

The victim remained in his vehicle the entire time.

What’s Next?: Tyler Leikan faces judicial proceedings for his aggressive actions and is currently detained at Forsyth County Jail. This incident may also reignite local discussions on road safety and driver behavior education.

Road Rage By The Numbers: 82% of drivers in the U.S. admit to having road rage or driving aggressively at least once in the past year.

59% of drivers reported showing anger by honking.

45% of drivers report changing lanes without signaling.

42% of drivers claimed they’ve yelled or cursed loudly at another driver​.

More than 550 people were shot in road rage incidents in the U.S. in 2022​.

80% of Americans are involved in road rage behavior at least once a year.

Approximately 47% of all U.S. drivers, or 95 million individuals, have screamed at a person in traffic​.

32% of drivers admit to honking horns or making obscene gestures.

26% of drivers admit to swerving between lanes or tailgating in times of stress​.

The number of road rage shootings has doubled in recent years. In 2018, 247 road rage shootings were reported across the U.S. That number jumped to 522​.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.