70-year-old Alpharetta Man Killed in Hit and Run in Forsyth County

The Gist: An investigation is underway by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office into a hit and run incident that resulted in the death of a 70-year-old pedestrian.

The Details: Last night, at around 8:30pm, authorities received a distress call regarding a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of Atlanta Highway and Tidwell Road.

The vehicle involved had fled the scene. The victim has been identified as Joaquin Vega of Alpharetta.

According to witnesses, Vega was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit. His nephew, who was across the street at the time, witnessed the incident unfold. Unfortunately, he could only provide limited information about the suspect vehicle, describing it as a small 4-door car or possibly an SUV.

How You Can Help: Law enforcement officials are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information that could aid in the investigation to come forward. You can call 770-781-3087 to provide any details they might have.