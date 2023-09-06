New automotive parts company will bring 300 jobs to Metter

The Gist: DAS Corp., an automotive parts company, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Metter, Georgia, creating 300 new jobs and bringing in over $35 million in investment. The facility will primarily produce automotive seat structures and is expected to begin operations in the latter half of 2024.

What Happened?: DAS Corp., a Korean automotive parts manufacturer, has chosen Metter as the location for its new manufacturing facility. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing seating systems, safety seating components, and seating structures. As a key supplier for Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia and Hyundai Motor Group, DAS’ decision to establish a presence in Metter is driven by the strategic location near prominent cities like Savannah and Macon, which will provide convenient access to key business partners.

By The Numbers:

DAS Corp. will create 300 new jobs in Metter, Georgia.

The new manufacturing facility will generate more than $35 million in investment in Candler County.

DAS was established in Korea in 1987 and has extensive experience in the automotive industry.

Operations are projected to begin in the latter half of 2024.

Why It Matters: The establishment of DAS Corp.’s manufacturing facility in Metter is expected to have a transformative impact on the local community and economy. It will stimulate investment in housing, create additional business opportunities, and improve the socioeconomic well-being of the citizens in Metter and Candler County.

Governor Brian Kemp touted the importance of Georgia’s logistics assets, such as a reliable network of rail lines and highways, in connecting companies like DAS to business partners across the state and global markets.

What’s Next?: Over the next five years, DAS Corp. will be recruiting assembly technicians for the new facility. Employment opportunities can be found on the company’s website or by contacting their HR department. DAS also intends to establish collaborations with local employment services as part of its hiring process. The City of Metter and Candler County officials express their enthusiasm for DAS’ decision, as it will serve as a catalyst for further economic development in the area.