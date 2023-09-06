Lithonia man gets life in prison in motel murder of transgender woman

The Gist: Deontavious Brewer, 24, of Lithonia, was sentenced to life in prison plus five years after a jury found him guilty of killing Kenneth “Peaches” Armstrong, a transgender woman.

What Happened? On August 10, jurors convicted Brewer on several charges including Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. The conviction follows a November 2020 incident at the Knights Inn on Panola Road in Lithonia.

DeKalb County Police found Armstrong, 39, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Senior Judge David B. Irwin handed down Brewer’s sentence on Tuesday: life for the felony murder, and additional years for aggravated assault and firearm possession.

By The Numbers:

1 life sentence for Felony Murder

20 years for Aggravated Assault, to serve concurrently

5 years for firearm possession, to serve consecutively

Why It Matters: The case brings attention to issues of violence against transgender individuals. The victim and one of the defendants, Terrel “Tamia” Battle, also a transgender woman, had a complicated relationship. Both were long-time friends who referred to each other as sisters. The dispute that led to Armstrong’s death involved a mere $20.

What’s Next? Terrel “Tamia” Battle, who was also involved in the crime, pled to a reduced charge last year and was sentenced to 25 years. She will serve 20 years with the balance on probation. The case was part of the District Attorney’s Firearm Violence Prevention Unit, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat gun violence in Georgia.

Additional Context: Surveillance video showed Brewer shooting Armstrong from outside her motel room. Armstrong’s relationship with Battle soured over money. Management at the Knights Inn confirmed that Battle drove a silver BMW, similar to the one seen in the surveillance footage. A family member of Battle’s tipped off detectives, leading to the arrest of both Brewer and Battle.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Tyshawn Jackson, with help from others in the DA’s office and DeKalb County Police Officer B. R. Smith.