Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for North Georgia until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the northern part of Georgia. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight.

Residents in this area should be prepared for potentially dangerous weather conditions, including isolated hail up to the size of ping pong balls and scattered wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 70 mph. Additionally, frequent lightning strikes are also possible.

Residents in the affected area are asked to stay indoors, away from windows, during the storm. If venturing outside is unavoidable, it is recommended to seek shelter immediately at the onset of severe weather.