Weather Update: Soaring heat indexes and thunderstorms move into Georgia

Today, we’re expecting potential thunderstorms across north and central Georgia. The likelihood of these thunderstorms is highest in northern Georgia.

Be prepared for potentially strong to severe storms, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy localized rainfall. In the far north, there’s a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe weather, while the rest of north and central Georgia has a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5).

From Saturday through to Thursday, prepare for hot and humid conditions. During this period, heat index values could rise between 100-110 degrees in some parts of the forecast area.

If you’re planning to spend time outdoors, make sure you stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and take regular breaks to rest.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

In addition, there is a chance of isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day from Saturday through Monday. Some of these storms could turn out to be strong to severe, bringing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy localized rainfall.

Please stay aware of the weather situation in your local area and take the necessary precautions to keep safe during this period.