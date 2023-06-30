Sewage spill closes popular part of Chattahoochee River: What we know

The Gist: A section of the Chattahoochee River stretching from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to Johnson Ferry, is closed due to dangerously high E. coli levels causing officials to raise the alarm for public safety.

What Happened?: The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area has declared an immediate closure of a popular stretch of the river, from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to Johnson Ferry. The decision follows test results revealing exceptionally elevated E. coli levels in the river waters, which pose a severe risk to human health.

The spill is due to an ongoing sewage spill, resulting in rampant bacterial contamination.

Why It Matters: E. coli, or Escherichia coli, is a bacterium usually found in the intestines of humans and other animals. While many strains are harmless, some can lead to serious, sometimes deadly diseases.

Exposure can occur through contaminated water or food and direct contact with an infected person. A sewage spill, such as the one here, can significantly increase the risk of exposure, leading to illnesses including diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, and pneumonia, amongst others.

What’s Next?: The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area has not yet provided a timeline for resolving the issue and reopening the closed section of the river.