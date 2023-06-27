High Speed Chase in Georgia Ends in Standoff: Suspect Attempts to Run Over Officers

The Gist:

In a turbulent sequence of events that lasted roughly six hours on Monday, Todd Eric Jones Jr. of Warner Robins led local law enforcement on a chase, attempting to run over officers and engaging them in a standoff before eventually surrendering.

The Chase:

The incident began at about 7 p.m. when a 911 caller reported Jones for an earlier hit-and-run crash.

Jones allegedly retaliated by striking the caller’s car and opening fire. Police, already aware of Jones’s involvement in another hit-and-run, attempted to pull him over.

This set off a high-speed chase into Centerville.

According to police, Jones crashed on Elberta Road, carjacked another vehicle, and tried to run over officers in his bid to escape, even as the police opened fire on him.

Jones managed to elude capture and returned to the Lake Joy area of Warner Robins.

A comprehensive sweep of the west Warner Robins area led officers to discover that Jones had taken refuge in a commercial van in Red Fox Run, a mobile home park near Russell Parkway.

The Standoff:

After a standoff at Red Fox Run, Jones surrendered at about 1 a.m. on Monday. He is recovering from his gunshot wounds at the hospital. An investigation into the shooting involving the officers is ongoing​.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.