19-year-old arrested in day after Christmas slaying of Stone Mountain Man

Jamarcus Jones, a 19-year-old resident of Atlanta, has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Reed on Russwood Avenue on the day after Christmas.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was taken into custody June 27 at a Stonecrest residence where a woman who was his acquaintance was being evicted.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, made the arrest on the basis of warrants charging Jones with aggravated assault and murder.

He is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

