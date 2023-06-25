Atlanta police officer gunned down Sunday morning

The News: Gunfire erupted in Downtown Atlanta in the early morning hours Sunday, and one police officer was shot while responding to the scene.

What Happened?: At about 1:40 a.m., law enforcement officials assigned to an off-duty job near 201 Courtland Street heard the sound of gunfire.

The police officers quickly responded and one of them was shot in the arm. The injured officer was sent to Grady Hospital where he received medical attention and is expected to recover fully.

According to police, multiple people were shooting at each other in the vicinity when the officers arrived.

Fast Facts:

The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. on June 25, 2023.

One police officer got injured in the exchange of gunfire.

No APD officers used their weapons during the incident.

Several potential witnesses are cooperating with the police.

Information can be provided anonymously to the Atlanta Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), through www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

What’s Next?: The investigation is ongoing, and any additional information is necessary to identify the suspects and bring them to justice. The police request any information related to the case to be provided to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line. The Atlanta police department will provide updates as more information becomes available.