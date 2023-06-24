Your weekend weather forecast for Georgia

Georgia’s weekend weather is typical for summer this weekend with highs around 90 degrees, and a slight chance of rain.
Moving into Monday, the high temperatures remain, but the chance of rain will increase to 60%.
The full forecast is below.
|Day
|Forecast
|Saturday
|Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Mostly clear at night with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
|Sunday
|Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
|Monday
|A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.