Crash involving bicycle closes road in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK — A person on a bicycle was struck by a car earlier today on Highway 92 near the Woodstock First Baptist Church, according to the Woodstock Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at about 7:15 Saturday morning and found a bicyclist struck by automobile on Highway 92 near Trickum Road.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway remained closed during the course of initial investigation on scene, but it opened back up at about 9:30 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.