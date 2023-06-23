Three men shot in broad daylight in Cobb County

The Gist: Gun violence struck the Cobb County community this week as Marquel Gammage, 35, was killed in a shooting on Whispering Pines Road.

Two other men, Jeremiah Davis, 41, and Jocques Williams, 34, were also shot during the incident.

What Happened?: A person shot call brought officers to Whispering Pines Road on June 21 in the middle of the day. Upon arrival, officers discovered Davis and Gammage, both of whom had been shot.

Davis was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Kennestone Hospital, while Gammage was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries. Williams was also injured during the incident.

By The Numbers:

The incident took place on June 21 at 1:29 pm.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

What’s Next?: The investigation of the shooting remains active. Cobb County Police are urging anyone who may have information regarding the incident to come forward and speak with authorities.