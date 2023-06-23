Police officers SWAT
Photo by zabelin on Deposit Photos

Law Enforcement Agencies in Georgia Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military Equipment

Start
1 min read

In recent years, images have proliferated in the media of American law enforcement intervening in protests – donning helmets, toting assault rifles, and marching alongside armored vehicles. While many Americans have been shocked by such displays, the militarization of police departments across the country is nothing new.

In the 1990s, an era of high crime marked by an escalation of the war on drugs in cities across the country, Congress authorized the National Defense Authorization Act, also known as the 1033 Program. Under the NDAA, state and local law enforcement agencies could procure excess military weapons and equipment from the Department of Defense.


Since the program’s inception, the DOD has transferred $7.6 billion in military equipment to law enforcement agencies across the country. And while law enforcement agencies do not pay for this equipment, they are responsible for costs related to shipping, maintenance, and storage. In recent years, every state except Hawaii has used the program to acquire excess military weapons and equipment.

According to data from the Defense Logistics Agency, 201 law enforcement agencies in Georgia acquired surplus military equipment between 2010 and the first quarter of 2023. To better reflect increasing militarization of American law enforcement, items determined by the DOD to present a “low risk” when released from federal control were not included in our analysis. Such items include tents, forklifts, firearm slings, picnic tables, and boots.

The combined value of this equipment, as measured by the original price paid by the military, totals $61,462,743 – the seventh most among the 49 participating states. The Warner Robins Police Department received 5.2% of this equipment, as measured by its monetary value, the most of any law enforcement agency in the state.

RankStateTotal value of military equipment acquired from 2010-2023 Q1 ($)Law enforcement agencies receiving military equipment
1Texas129,382,429324
2California109,660,198154
3Tennessee107,079,868197
4Florida74,563,019137
5South Carolina74,094,837135
6Alabama70,698,539177
7Georgia61,462,743201
8Arizona56,326,77075
9Ohio56,316,007233
10Minnesota54,888,651111
11Michigan49,981,067201
12New Jersey45,460,066184
13North Carolina45,455,133111
14Wisconsin41,176,131106
15Illinois40,028,909235
16New York38,730,990110
17Washington37,195,38486
18Indiana35,940,902141
19Missouri34,513,792173
20Kentucky32,495,911140
21Arkansas30,891,64695
22Colorado28,770,882103
23Oklahoma28,268,275120
24Louisiana24,538,56551
25Virginia23,784,98484
26Pennsylvania21,863,86298
27Oregon19,839,44932
28Nevada19,582,37619
29Mississippi17,536,43944
30New Mexico17,076,26938
31West Virginia15,865,14534
32North Dakota15,580,69754
33Connecticut14,845,95749
34Utah13,604,16636
35Iowa12,859,83353
36Idaho11,265,32046
37Nebraska9,472,02123
38Maine7,804,42245
39Massachusetts7,482,57953
40South Dakota7,398,59837
41Maryland5,797,49945
42Montana4,836,09122
43Kansas4,781,24748
44Wyoming4,006,14115
45New Hampshire3,645,82827
46Alaska1,705,5943
47Rhode Island1,586,28413
48Delaware991,59711
49Vermont372,6616

Stay Informed

Stay in the loop about this story and others like it by signing up for our free email newsletter.

Please wait...

Thank you for signing up.