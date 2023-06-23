Law Enforcement Agencies in Georgia Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military Equipment

In recent years, images have proliferated in the media of American law enforcement intervening in protests – donning helmets, toting assault rifles, and marching alongside armored vehicles. While many Americans have been shocked by such displays, the militarization of police departments across the country is nothing new.

In the 1990s, an era of high crime marked by an escalation of the war on drugs in cities across the country, Congress authorized the National Defense Authorization Act, also known as the 1033 Program. Under the NDAA, state and local law enforcement agencies could procure excess military weapons and equipment from the Department of Defense.

Since the program’s inception, the DOD has transferred $7.6 billion in military equipment to law enforcement agencies across the country. And while law enforcement agencies do not pay for this equipment, they are responsible for costs related to shipping, maintenance, and storage. In recent years, every state except Hawaii has used the program to acquire excess military weapons and equipment.

According to data from the Defense Logistics Agency, 201 law enforcement agencies in Georgia acquired surplus military equipment between 2010 and the first quarter of 2023. To better reflect increasing militarization of American law enforcement, items determined by the DOD to present a “low risk” when released from federal control were not included in our analysis. Such items include tents, forklifts, firearm slings, picnic tables, and boots.

The combined value of this equipment, as measured by the original price paid by the military, totals $61,462,743 – the seventh most among the 49 participating states. The Warner Robins Police Department received 5.2% of this equipment, as measured by its monetary value, the most of any law enforcement agency in the state.

Rank State Total value of military equipment acquired from 2010-2023 Q1 ($) Law enforcement agencies receiving military equipment 1 Texas 129,382,429 324 2 California 109,660,198 154 3 Tennessee 107,079,868 197 4 Florida 74,563,019 137 5 South Carolina 74,094,837 135 6 Alabama 70,698,539 177 7 Georgia 61,462,743 201 8 Arizona 56,326,770 75 9 Ohio 56,316,007 233 10 Minnesota 54,888,651 111 11 Michigan 49,981,067 201 12 New Jersey 45,460,066 184 13 North Carolina 45,455,133 111 14 Wisconsin 41,176,131 106 15 Illinois 40,028,909 235 16 New York 38,730,990 110 17 Washington 37,195,384 86 18 Indiana 35,940,902 141 19 Missouri 34,513,792 173 20 Kentucky 32,495,911 140 21 Arkansas 30,891,646 95 22 Colorado 28,770,882 103 23 Oklahoma 28,268,275 120 24 Louisiana 24,538,565 51 25 Virginia 23,784,984 84 26 Pennsylvania 21,863,862 98 27 Oregon 19,839,449 32 28 Nevada 19,582,376 19 29 Mississippi 17,536,439 44 30 New Mexico 17,076,269 38 31 West Virginia 15,865,145 34 32 North Dakota 15,580,697 54 33 Connecticut 14,845,957 49 34 Utah 13,604,166 36 35 Iowa 12,859,833 53 36 Idaho 11,265,320 46 37 Nebraska 9,472,021 23 38 Maine 7,804,422 45 39 Massachusetts 7,482,579 53 40 South Dakota 7,398,598 37 41 Maryland 5,797,499 45 42 Montana 4,836,091 22 43 Kansas 4,781,247 48 44 Wyoming 4,006,141 15 45 New Hampshire 3,645,828 27 46 Alaska 1,705,594 3 47 Rhode Island 1,586,284 13 48 Delaware 991,597 11 49 Vermont 372,661 6