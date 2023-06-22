UGA football uniforms rank #10 in new nationwide survey

As college football season approaches, fans are already abuzz about their favorite teams and players. But how do uniforms factor into the equation?

According to a new nationwide survey, 66% of respondents believe that team colors are the most important aspect of a team’s uniform, followed by the overall design and helmets.

The survey also revealed that nearly half (43%) of respondents think teams should update their uniforms every 5 years.

With these factors in mind, fans voted the Alabama Crimson Tide as having the best uniform in college football.

But where do the Georgia Bulldogs rank? According to the survey results, the Bulldogs come in at #10. While they may not have cracked the top five, Georgia’s classic uniforms still have a strong fan base.

In fact, Georgia fans have reason to be proud. The Bulldogs’ red and black uniforms have remained relatively consistent over the years, with minor updates and tweaks here and there. This consistency has helped establish a strong brand identity, and the uniforms have become instantly recognizable to fans across the country.

While the survey results may not have Georgia fans jumping for joy, they can take comfort in the fact that their team still has a classic uniform that holds up against the competition. And who knows? Maybe the Bulldogs will make some updates in the coming years that will propel them higher up the list.

Take a look at the full rankings here.