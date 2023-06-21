Happening Now: Shooting in Clayton County

RIVERDALE — The Clayton County Police Department responded to a shooting today in the 500 block of Flint River Road. Details are limited at this time as investigations are ongoing.

According to reports, law enforcement officials are still on the scene as they continue to piece together the events that unfolded. No information is available regarding potential suspects or victims.

Roadways in the area are expected to reopen soon.

Gun Violence: According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization that tracks gun-related incidents in the United States, there were: In 2020: 43,551 total gun-related incidents, including: 19,379 gun-related deaths 39,707 gun-related injuries 612 mass shootings (defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter)

In 2019: 39,707 total gun-related incidents, including: 15,208 gun-related deaths 29,613 gun-related injuries 417 mass shootings

These numbers include homicides, suicides, unintentional discharges, and defensive gun use.