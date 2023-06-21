DeKalb will give away 5,000 boxes of food to combat rising grocery prices

The Gist: Thousands of boxes of locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with eggs and chicken hindquarters, will be distributed to families in DeKalb County.

The county is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of food, along with cookies, fruit juice boxes, and cereal on June 24 at eight locations throughout the county. The county is using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan to purchase the produce and chicken.

By The Numbers:

5,000 boxes of food will be distributed to families

Eight locations throughout the county will host food distributions starting at 9 a.m. on June 24

Since May 2020, over 114,700 boxes of food have been distributed by DeKalb County

The Locations:

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

Why It Matters: Many families continue to struggle to keep food on the table, especially with the impact of high food prices. DeKalb County and its faith partners are working hard to provide families with relief and support during these trying times. This effort will ensure that thousands of families in the area have access to locally grown and nutritious food.

What’s Next?: Residents who need food assistance can visit one of the eight locations on June 24 to receive their box of food. The county and its faith partners will continue to provide relief to families, ensuring that everyone has access to the food they need during this challenging time.