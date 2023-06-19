19-year-old accused of killing Woodstock man in Grayson

The News: Gwinnett County Police Department has identified 19-year-old Christian Houston, of Grayson, as the suspect in the Roseberry Lane homicide, and secured arrest warrants for felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Houston is also wanted on an outstanding simple battery warrant from an incident last month and his current location is unknown.

What We Know: The victim, 38-year-old Rodrell Dobson, of Woodstock, arrived at the home on Roseberry Lane to pick up one of his family members.

According to the Gwinnett County Police, Houston met Dobson outside and shot him in the driveway.

Dobson died as a result of his injuries.

Facing a possible barricaded gunman inside the home, the SWAT Team was activated. After several hours, police discovered that Houston was no longer inside the home.

What’s Next?: Police are asking the public to help locate Houston. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the detectives at 770-513-5300. Alternatively, individuals with relevant information can report their tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may receive a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in connection with the case.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.