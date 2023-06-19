Gas prices in Georgia creep up again

The Gist: Georgia gas prices saw a slight rise compared to a week ago, but drivers continue to save significantly compared to last year.

By the Numbers:

Monday’s state gas price average for Georgia: $3.29

Increase from last week: 2 cents

Increase from last month: 3 cents

Decrease from last year: $1.19

National average price for a gallon of regular gas: $3.57

Decrease in national average from last week: 2 cents

Decrease in national average from last year: $1.41

It isn’t all bad news: Although Georgia gas prices saw a small week-over-week increase, drivers in the state are saving almost $18.00 less per tank than last year. Georgia’s average price of $3.29 per gallon is also well below the national average of $3.57.

While gas demand decreased slightly from 9.22 million to 9.19 million barrels per day last week, drivers nationally are still benefitting financially, with 20 gallons costing nearly $30 less than last year.

Trends: Pump prices could increase headed into the July Fourth holiday if crude oil prices increase, but if the cost of oil remains low, Georgians may find gas prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower in the coming weeks.

What’s Next?: As gas demand remains tepid and total domestic gasoline stock continues to increase, pump prices will likely fluctuate moderately through next week. In the meantime, drivers can save money on gas by shopping around for gas prices, considering cash payments versus credit card payments, and utilizing fuel savings programs. Maintaining one’s vehicle and driving conservatively are also ways to increase fuel efficiency.