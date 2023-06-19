Expect a rainy week in Georgia

Georgians awoke this morning to scattered showers and thunderstorms, which have continued throughout the day.

Severe weather conditions such as large hail, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado or two are also possible throughout the day.

Moving into the rest of the week, from Tuesday through Sunday, a cool and rainy pattern will persist with numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected.

These storms will be quite potent, with widespread rainfall totals projected to be between 3 to 5 inches. In some local areas, higher values of over 7 inches are possible.

The risk for flooding on any given day remains at a Slight level (2 out of 4), but as the week progresses and the rainfall totals accumulate, this risk will increase. The potential for flooding is further compounded as soils become increasingly saturated, reducing their ability to absorb water.

While the risk for severe storms decreases slightly throughout the rest of the week, residents should still be prepared for some strong or severe storms on occasion.

Residents are advised to keep an eye on the forecast, have their emergency kits ready, and ensure that they have a plan in place for any potential flooding or severe weather events. As always, if severe weather threatens, seek shelter immediately and stay safe.