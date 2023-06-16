Road closures ahead at Fulton/Clayton county line this weekend

The Gist: Georgia DOT contractors will be closing alternating single left or right lanes on SR 3/ Metropolitan Parkway as part of a resurfacing project from the Clayton County line to Marietta Street.

What Happened?: GDOT contractors will be installing overnight lane closures on SR 3/ Metropolitan Parkway starting 8 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The closures are necessary to ensure the safety of workers and drivers as crews begin milling, inlay, and resurfacing operations. The project is part of an effort to enhance the deteriorating condition of the road.

By The Numbers:

The project will cost $7.4 million.

The closures will take place on both the northbound and southbound lanes.

The project is scheduled for completion in winter 2023.

Why It Matters: The resurfacing project on SR 3/Metropolitan Parkway is crucial to improve road conditions. The road has started deteriorating, which poses a considerable safety risk for drivers. The lane closures will allow GDOT contractors to carry out the necessary operations while ensuring the safety of workers and drivers.

What’s Next?: Motorists are cautioned to take note of the lane closures, reduce speed, and look out for workers when traveling through work zones. Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions can be obtained by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.