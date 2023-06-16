21-year-old found shot dead in his car in Macon parking lot

The Gist: A shooting in the parking lot of 2241 Montpelier Ave. in Macon led to the death of a 21-year-old man, who was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside his vehicle.

What Happened?: The Macon-Bibb E-911 Center received the report of the incident at 7:49 p.m. on Friday. Eric Payton Thomas Jr. was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and more information will be shared as soon as it is available.

What’s Next?:

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information in reference to this incident to come forward and contact them at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. The investigation continues and the public will be updated when more information is known.