Shooting in Dacula Tuesday night. What we know

The Gist: A man was killed in a shooting that occurred on Stanley Road in Dacula last night. The victim’s name has not been released.

What We Know: According to Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded to a “person shot call” on Stanley Road at 10 p.m. When the officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the man dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives are currently trying to obtain more information and evidence to determine what led to the shooting that took place.

By The Numbers:

One adult male was found dead in Stanley Road, Dacula.

GCPD is urging anyone with information related to this case to contact them at 770.513.5300.

Anonymous tipsters can also share information and receive a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.

What’s Next?: The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and authorities have yet to release further information.