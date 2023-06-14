Moooooove over: Stray cows are on the loose in Henry County

Wandering cattle have been reported in the Wilkerson and Rex Road area of Henry County, posing a risk to motorists.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to contact them if they spot any stray animals and has provided a tip line for this purpose – (678) 215-3106.

Sheriff’s deputies are actively working to contain the animals and prevent them from causing any harm.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the owners of the stray cattle to prevent further incidents. Motorists are also advised to proceed with caution and reduce their speed while driving in this area until the situation is resolved.