Two killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-75

The News: Two people lost their lives in a crash that involved a stationary tractor-trailer and a Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-75 North in Cobb County on June 10 at about 1:16 a.m.

What Happened?: A Jeep Grand Cherokee with two passengers, John M. Adams and Jamie Nelke, was traveling northbound on I-75 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Freightliner that had stopped on the shoulder of the road. The Freightliner was operated by Colbert Beaucicaut Jr. and was towing a 53-foot Utility Trailer.

Adams, the driver of the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Nelke was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she died from her injuries two days later.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the collision. The cause of the accident remains unknown, and the collision is still under investigation.

By The Numbers:

Two fatalities

One injured

One stationary tractor-trailer involved

What’s Next?: Law enforcement officials are still investigating the cause of the accident and are calling on anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987. The next of kin of the victims have been notified, and further information will be released as it becomes available.