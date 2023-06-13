Two Georgia deputies arrested on battery charges

The Gist: Two Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Quency Barnes and Frederick Ogletree, have been arrested and charged with battery and violation of oath by public officer, following an investigation into the use of excessive and unnecessary force by the deputies during an altercation with a female inmate.

What Happened?: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Barnes and Ogletree were involved in a physical altercation with a female inmate after she failed to comply with their instructions.

The incident occurred inside the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on May 30. After an investigation into the incident, it was determined that the deputies used excessive and unnecessary force in their attempts to restrain the inmate.

By The Numbers:

Quency Barnes has been employed with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office since November 2017.

Frederick Ogletree has been employed with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office since August 2005.

Barnes and Ogletree have both resigned from their positions.

Why It Matters: The use of excessive force by law enforcement officers has been a topic of significant concern nationally in recent years. This incident highlights the importance of ensuring that officers use appropriate and necessary force when interacting with individuals in custody.

What’s Next?: The incident is still under investigation, and it remains to be seen what further action will be taken against the deputies involved. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office may also review its policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.