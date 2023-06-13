Acworth man sentenced in deadly hit-and-run on I-85 in DeKalb County

The Gist: Lester Rodriguez-Cabrera, 42, of Acworth was found guilty by a jury on charges of reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, and two counts of vehicular homicide in the first degree. Rodriguez-Cabrera hit and killed Jasmine Gaither on the side of I-85

What Happened?: On December 3, 2021, Jasmine Gaither was involved in a car crash on I-85 south at North Druid Hills Road. She was outside of her car on the highway’s shoulder when prosecutors say Rodriguez-Cabrera, driving at more than 100 miles per hour, hit a car to his right.

According to prosecutors, he then hit a median, collided with the car once again, and struck Gaither after crossing all lanes of traffic. After the crash, the defendant climbed out of his truck’s window and ran away from the scene. Witnesses captured the incident through a dash camera.

By The Numbers:

1: Victim, Jasmine Gaither

Victim, Jasmine Gaither 4: Total number of charges filed against Rodriguez-Cabrera

Total number of charges filed against Rodriguez-Cabrera 2: Misdemeanor convictions

Misdemeanor convictions 15: Sentencing years for the felony counts ordered by Judge Gregory Adams

What’s Next?: Rodriguez-Cabrera is convicted and sentenced to 15 years for the felony counts and 24 months for the two misdemeanors to run consecutively.