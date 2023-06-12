Truist Park is one of the most expensive stadiums in the U.S.

The Gist: Truist Park, the home stadium of the Atlanta Braves located in Cobb County, has been ranked as the ninth most expensive stadium in baseball, according to a recent report by Myprotein.

What Happened: According to the report, Truist Park cost $765 million to build, securing the ninth position among the top 10 most expensive stadiums in baseball. The report compiled the costs for each team’s home stadium and adjusted them for inflation to compare the most expensive stadiums in the league.

By The Numbers:

Truist Park, located in Cobb County, costs $765,918,701 to build

It ranks at the ninth position among the top 10 most expensive stadiums in baseball

Why It Matters: Truist Park has been the home of the Atlanta Braves since 2017 and is hailed for its modern design and first-class amenities. However, the cost of building a stadium can have significant financial impacts, especially for taxpayers. The report highlights the staggering costs associated with building sports stadiums and raises questions about the fairness of public funds being used to finance such costly projects.

The Rankings: Here is the list of Top 10 most expensive stadiums.

Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees) – $3,235,911,754 Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays) – $1,387,471,936 Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers) – $1,282,861,798 Citi Field (New York Mets) – $1,266,226,339 Nationals Park (Washington Nationals) – $971,525,469 T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners) – $936,669,940 LoanDepot Park (Miami Marlins) – $833,488,785 Target Field (Minnesota Twins) – $768,238,342 Truist Park (Atlanta Braves) – $765,918,701 Citizen Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies) – $731,820,476