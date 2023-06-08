From Humble Beginnings to Beloved Atlanta Institution: The Story of This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q

This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q has been a beloved part of Atlanta’s food scene for four decades, serving up mouth-watering BBQ to countless residents and visitors.

Starting as a single store in Campbellton Plaza, This Is It! has expanded to include more than ten locations throughout the city.

Now, the restaurant is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary in style with a red-carpet premiere of the documentary “This Is It! The Miracle of BBQ” at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m.

Filmmaker Tammy Williams directed, wrote, and produced the documentary, which showcases the life and legacy of Shelley “Butch” Anthony III, the founder and CEO of This Is It! BBQ.

The film features interviews with notable Atlantans such as Bruce Bruce, CeeLo, and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Through these conversations, viewers gain a deeper appreciation for Anthony’s vision, determination, and love of Southern cooking.

“This Is It! The Miracle of BBQ” highlights the restaurant’s success and continued growth, even during the pandemic.

Despite the challenges, This Is It! has remained a steady source of employment for the people of Atlanta. The documentary proudly portrays the restaurant’s role as an economic development engine in the city, providing jobs and spurring on the local economy.

To celebrate the film’s premiere, This Is It! is throwing a free, family-friendly event, complete with live performances from award-winning and nationally recognized recording artists.

Council member Andrea L. Boone will join in the festivities on the red-carpet, further highlighting the significance of this milestone anniversary.

But the true star of the event will undoubtedly be This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q, a beloved institution in Atlanta and beyond. The documentary “This Is It! The Miracle of BBQ” provides a moving and eye-opening account of the restaurant’s history, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for Butch Anthony and his team.