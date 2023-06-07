How to get your child’s car seat checked for safety in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department will be hosting a Car Seat Safety check event to ensure child safety. The event will take place on Monday, June 12, from 9 a.m to 12 p.m at Mathis Auditorium.

By visiting check stations, residents will receive one-on-one demonstration from certified car seat technicians.

In a statement, Fire Safety Educator, Sherina Ferrell said, “Events like these are important because improper installation of car seats can result in significant injury or death in the event of a car accident. We can walk the parent or guardian through installing the car seat and answer any questions.”

As a part of their community risk reduction efforts, VFD has been participating in the Child Seat Safety Program. This program trains firefighters to certify parents to install car seats in vehicles properly.

Appointments or further inquiries can be directed to Public Safety and Life Educator, Sherina Ferrell. The Valdosta Fire Department can be reached at 229-333-1835.