21-year-old Atlanta resident faces multiple animal cruelty charges

DECATUR — Mekhi Jackson, a 21-year-old Atlanta resident, was indicted on Tuesday on multiple charges related to animal cruelty. He faces three felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty and an additional count of tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 12, at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road.


The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, reportedly shows Jackson repeatedly punching, throwing, and kicking a dog in a breezeway. The animal died due to the severity of its injuries, and Jackson is accused of concealing its remains.

The case will now be assigned to a Superior Court Judge for arraignment, where a trial date may be set. Jackson will face the charges in court, and the trial will be closely watched by animal advocates.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

