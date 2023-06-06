Two teens shot in Macon

The Gist: Two teens were shot and wounded in Tindall Fields Community in Macon Tuesday.

The shooting is being investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and there is no suspect information currently available.

What Happened?: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received several distress calls and Shot Spotter indicators from the 1700 block of Campbell Avenue at about 8:42 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered two teenage boys who had been shot.

The victims, both in their mid-teens, sustained serious injuries and were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. One teen sustained an injury to the neck, while the other was shot in the torso. As of the time of writing, they remain in critical condition.

What’s Next?: The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding the shooting is advised to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers as soon as possible.