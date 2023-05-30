One dead after Memorial Day shooting at Georgia American Legion post

In a fatal shooting at the American Legion Club on Highway 20 in Sumter County, one person died and another sustained injuries.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 29, had numerous witnesses. The public is now being asked to help identify the perpetrator.

According to the GBI, the shooting unfolded at about 1:15 a.m. Among the crowd at the scene, two individuals were struck by gunfire.

One victim died their injuries. The condition of the second victim has not been made public at this time.

Witnesses or individuals with valuable information related to this incident are encouraged to step forward.

Those with potential leads can reach out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s regional investigative office in Americus. The bureau’s office can be contacted at 229-931-2439. Alternatively, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is reachable at 229-924-4094.

Concerned citizens wishing to maintain anonymity have the option to submit tips via a variety of avenues. A toll-free line at 1-800-597-TIPS is available for anonymous calls. For tech-savvy informants, the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app offers a convenient way to report information.

What is the American Legion?: An American Legion Post is a local branch of the American Legion, a U.S. veterans organization headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The posts are community-based entities spread across the country, and even globally, where members can convene. These posts offer veterans a place to connect, share stories, participate in community service efforts, engage in local civic activities, and advocate for veteran’s rights and benefits.

