Double shooting in Gwinnett Saturday night: What we know

The Gist: A double shooting took place near the intersection of Valley Club Drive and Sugarloaf Parkway in Gwinnett County, leaving one man dead and another severely wounded.

What Happened? Police responded to a “Shots Fired” call at about 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were en route to the scene when they discovered that two victims were already on their way to the hospital.

Upon their arrival at the hospital, police found one man dead and the other seriously injured. Multiple vehicles were identified as being involved in the incident and the police are currently working to locate them.

By The Numbers:

1 dead

1 seriously injured

Multiple vehicles involved

What’s Next? The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators have processed the scene and are seeking any available security footage or potential eyewitnesses.

The public is encouraged to share any relevant information with the police department at 770-513-5300. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or on their website, with a cash reward offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Case Number: 23-0040973.