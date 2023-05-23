Kick-off your summer with Memorial Day at Lanier Islands

The Gist: Memorial Day at Lanier Islands means a full slate of fun for guests from May 26 to 28. The resort plans to roll out indoor and outdoor events, tasty nightly buffets, luxury stays, and firework shows.

What’s Happening?: Lanier Islands preps for the unofficial start of summer with a jam-packed holiday weekend. The plan pairs the beach fun of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands with a comfy stay at Legacy Lodge.

What To Expect: Nightly themed buffets at Sidney’s Restaurant, boat rentals, golf rounds, spa services at Legacy Lodge, free beach access for guests staying the night, and nighttime music and fireworks are just some of the treats in store for visitors.

By The Numbers:

3 Nights of themed buffets – Italian, BBQ, Mexican

1 New spot for indoor fun – Game Changer

Free beach fun for guests staying over

Fireworks and live tunes on 2 nights – Saturday and Sunday

Additional Information: Active military and vets can grab special discounts for the weekend. Families and pairs can find more on stay deals and book a slot on the resort’s site or over the phone. Stay tuned to Lanier Islands on Facebook and Instagram for news on what’s to come.