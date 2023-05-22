Norcross Man Found Dead in Hit-and-Run

NORCROSS — A Norcross man was found dead in March in what authorities suspect was a hit-and-run accident.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, 31-year-old Razak Ndego Iddrisa was discovered near a construction zone on Dawson Boulevard in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

On the night of March 3, officers were dispatched to an unspecified medical emergency in the area. When they arrived, they discovered Iddrisa’s lifeless body near a sidewalk construction site.

According to the responding officers, Iddrisa suffered severe head injuries and showed signs of having been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators with the Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit believe Iddrisa was hit by a Dodge Ram. Evidence at the scene, including parts from the suspected vehicle, and footage from a nearby business security camera support this theory.

The video showed a white Dodge Ram in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

The Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office has since confirmed that Iddrisa’s death was traffic related.

Authorities are now calling for the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle and its driver. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Gwinnett Police Department Investigators at 678-442-5653 or through their email, pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or through their website, www.stopcrimeATL.com. A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The case, numbered 23-0017022, has also been handed over to homicide detectives for further investigation.