DeKalb residents could see $48 per year increase in their water bills

The Gist: DeKalb County residents face a possible hike in stormwater fees, marking the first rate increase in nearly two decades. The new proposal is part of an effort by the county to maintain and improve the area’s water infrastructure.

Let Your Voice Be Heard: A town hall meeting is set for Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m., where county commissioners will present and discuss the proposed changes. On the agenda are the current state of the stormwater infrastructure, financial history, changing utility needs, and the planned rate increase.

This public discussion aims to address service gaps and water meter deficiencies while presenting a vision for future capital improvements.

By The Numbers:

The proposed fee marks an increase from $48 to $96 per household annually, with additional $12 increases planned for 2024 and 2025.

The stormwater utility has been operating at a loss, with expenditures outpacing revenues.

An alarming 29% of water released from the county’s treatment plant is lost due to infrastructure failures – a rate nearly three times the industry standard.

DeKalb County has been dealing with about 900 water main breaks annually.

Why It Matters: While this rate increase could improve the county’s water system, it comes at a time of high inflation and low wage growth in DeKalb County.

What’s Next?: Before the proposal can move out of the committee for formal approval, it is paramount that the public be given a chance to understand the need for these changes and voice their concerns or support. Questions for the town hall meeting can be submitted to Leah Davis at gldavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.