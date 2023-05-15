Get ready for thunderstorms in Georgia this week

Expect a week of afternoon thunderstorms throughout much of Georgia this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of North and Central Georgia, warning residents of the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms primarily across the western region of the state.

Today and tonight, residents in these areas can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Even though the storm is not expected to be widespread, it’s essential to be prepared and monitor updates.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the forecast remains somewhat unsettled.

From Tuesday through Sunday, scattered afternoon showers and storms are predicted each day, with a particular emphasis on Tuesday, when isolated severe thunderstorms may occur across North Georgia. However, the weather service has clarified that widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

While the storms forecasted are not expected to be severe, residents are encouraged to take precautions. Keep an eye on the sky and stay indoors during thunderstorms to avoid lightning risk.