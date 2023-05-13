Weekend weather outlook: Fog and rain ahead for Georgia

Residents across the majority of North and Central Georgia are being urged to exercise caution due to the Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 10 a.m. today.

Visibility is expected to be significantly reduced to a quarter mile or less, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions. If you find yourself on the road, it is strongly advised to reduce your speed, use low beam headlights, and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.

In addition to the dense fog, the weather is likely to turn more volatile this afternoon with the possibility of isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

Some of these storms may be intense, capable of heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and frequent lightning. Stay alert and ensure you have a plan in place in case of severe weather.

Sunday through Friday

Looking forward to the rest of the week, Georgia residents should keep their umbrellas handy as afternoon showers and thunderstorms are forecast each day.

Although widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, any storm that does form could potentially bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and frequent lightning.

Please continue to monitor local weather updates and stay weather-aware throughout the week. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.