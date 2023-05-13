Summer Fun Beckons as Cobb County Pools Prepare for May 27 Opening

The Gist: Cool down this summer as two local watering holes, Sewell Park Pool and Seven Springs Water Park, are set to open on May 27, offering a refreshing respite for Cobb County residents.

What Happened?: Sewell Park Pool, at 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, is set to welcome swimmers seven days a week from May 27 through July 31. The regular hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., except on holidays when it opens from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

From August 1 to September 4, the pool will operate on weekends only, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with holiday hours applying to Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, and Labor Day.

Seven Springs Water Park also springs into action from May 27. The pool will offer two distinct sessions, noon to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., operating seven days a week through August 1, and then weekends until Labor Day.

By The Numbers:

Sewell Park Pool entry: $3.50 for youth, $4.50 for adults, and $3 for seniors (55+)

Seven Springs Water Park entry: $6 for adults, $4 for children, and $3 for seniors (55+)

Passes are available at Seven Springs Water Park



Go Deeper: Detailed information about the pools and water park can be found at their respective websites – Sewell Park Pool and Seven Springs Water Park. As the county gears up for a sun-drenched summer, the community looks forward to a season of poolside relaxation and water-based fun.