25 Heartfelt Mother’s Day Poems to Honor the World’s Best Mom—Yours!

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to find the perfect Mother’s Day message to show your mom just how much you care. One special way to show your appreciation for your mom is with a heartfelt Mother’s Day poem, like the 25 below.

Some are from famous poets, like Edgar Allan Poe, while others are lesser-known. But no matter which Mother’s Day poem from this list speaks to you most, one thing’s for sure: Your mom is guaranteed to feel the love. After all, isn’t that what poetry is all about?

25 Heartfelt Mother’s Day Poems

1. “What Mother Means”

by Karl Fuchs

“Mother” is such a simple word,

But to me there’s meaning seldom heard.

For everything I am today,

My mother’s love showed me the way.

2. “A Mother’s Love”

by Anonymous

Of all the special joys in life,

The big ones and the small,

A mother’s love and tenderness

Is the greatest of them all.

3. “To My Mother”

by Robert Louis Stevenson

You too, my mother, ready my rhymes

For love of unforgotten times,

And you may chance to hear once more

The little feet along the floor.

4. “My Mother”



by Ann Taylor

Who fed me from her gentle breast,

And hush’d me in her arms to rest,

And on my cheek sweet kisses prest?

My Mother.

When sleep forsook my open eye,

Who was it sung sweet hushaby,

And rock’d me that I should not cry?

My Mother.

Who sat and watched my infant head,

When sleeping in my cradle bed,

And tears of sweet affection shed?

My Mother.

When pain and sickness made me cry,

Who gazed upon my heavy eye,

And wept for fear that I should die?

My Mother.

Who dress’d my doll in clothes so gay,

And taught me pretty how to play.

And minded all I had to say?

My Mother.

Who taught my infant lips to pray,

And love God’s holy book and day.

And walk in Wisdom’s pleasant way?

My Mother.

And can I ever cease to be

Affectionate and kind to thee,

Who was so very kind to me?

My Mother.

Ah, no! the thought I cannot bear;

And if God please my life to spare,

I hope I shall reward thy care,

My Mother.

Who ran to help me when I fell,

And would some pretty story tell,

Or kiss the place to make it well?

My Mother.

When thou art feeble, old, and gray,

My healthy arm shall be thy stay,

And I will soothe thy pains away,

My Mother.

And when I see thee hang thy head,

‘Twill be my turn to watch thy bed.

And tears of sweet affection shed,

My Mother.

For could our Father in the skies

Look down with pleased or loving eyes,

If ever I could dare despise

My Mother.

5. “You’re My Mother”

by Forest Houtenschil

You’re my mother,

I would have no other!

6. “Rock Me to Sleep”



by Elizabeth Akers Allen

Backward, turn backward,

O Time, in your flight,

Make me a child again just for tonight!

Mother, come back from the echoless shore,

Take me again to your heart as of yore;

Kiss from my forehead the furrows of care,

Smooth the few silver threads out of my hair;

Over my slumbers your loving watch keep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!

Backward, flow backward,

O tide of the years! I am so weary of toil and of tears,—

Toil without recompense, tears all in vain,—

Take them, and give me my childhood again!

I have grown weary of dust and decay,—

Weary of flinging my soul-wealth away;

Weary of sowing for others to reap;—

Rock me to sleep, mother — rock me to sleep!

Tired of the hollow, the base, the untrue,

Mother, O mother, my heart calls for you!

Many a summer the grass has grown green,

Blossomed and faded, our faces between:

Yet, with strong yearning and passionate pain,

Long I tonight for your presence again.

Come from the silence so long and so deep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!

Over my heart, in the days that are flown,

No love like mother-love ever has shone;

No other worship abides and endures,—

Faithful, unselfish, and patient like yours:

None like a mother can charm away pain

From the sick soul and the world-weary brain.

Slumber’s soft calms o’er my heavy lids creep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!

Come, let your brown hair, just lighted with gold,

Fall on your shoulders again as of old;

Let it drop over my forehead tonight,

Shading my faint eyes away from the light;

For with its sunny-edged shadows once more

Haply will throng the sweet visions of yore;

Lovingly, softly, its bright billows sweep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!

Mother, dear mother, the years have been long

Since I last listened your lullaby song:

Sing, then, and unto my soul it shall seem

Womanhood’s years have been only a dream.

Clasped to your heart in a loving embrace,

With your light lashes just sweeping my face,

Never hereafter to wake or to weep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!

7. “Mommy, I Love You”

by Nicholas Gordon

Mommy, I love you

For all that you do.

I’ll kiss you and hug you

‘Cause you love me, too.

You feed me and need me

To teach you to play,

So smile ’cause I love you

On this Mother’s Day.

8. “To My Mother”

by Lucretia Maria Davidson

O thou whose care sustained my infant years,

And taught my prattling lip each note of love;

Whose soothing voice breathed comfort to my fears,

And round my brow hope’s brightest garland wove;

To thee my lay is due, the simple song,

Which Nature gave me at life’s opening day;

To thee these rude, these untaught strains belong,

Whose heart indulgent will not spurn my lay.

O say, amid this wilderness of life,

What bosom would have throbbed like thine for me?

Who would have smiled responsive?—who in grief,

Would e’er have felt, and, feeling, grieved like thee?

Who would have guarded, with a falcon-eye,

Each trembling footstep or each sport of fear?

Who would have marked my bosom bounding high,

And clasped me to her heart, with love’s bright tear?

Who would have hung around my sleepless couch,

And fanned, with anxious hand, my burning brow?

Who would have fondly pressed my fevered lip,

In all the agony of love and wo?

None but a mother—none but one like thee,

Whose bloom has faded in the midnight watch;

Whose eye, for me, has lost its witchery,

Whose form has felt disease’s mildew touch.

Yes, thou hast lighted me to health and life,

By the bright lustre of thy youthful bloom—

Yes, thou hast wept so oft o’er every grief,

That wo hath traced thy brow with marks of gloom.

O then, to thee, this rude and simple song,

Which breathes of thankfulness and love for thee,

To thee, my mother, shall this lay belong,

Whose life is spent in toil and care for me.

9. “God Created Mothers”

by Holly Giffers

When God created mothers,

All as lovely as can be,

He made one extra special,

And saved her just for me!

10. “Mother”

by Nikita Gill

The water of her womb, your first home.

The body she pulled apart to welcome you to the world.

The spirit in you she helped grow with all she knew.

The heart that she gave you when yours fell apart.

You are her soft miracle.

So she gave you her eyes to see the best in the worst.

You carry your mother in your eyes.

Make her proud of all she watches you do.

11. “Mother O’ Mine”



by Rudyard Kipling

If I were hanged on the highest hill,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

I know whose love would follow me still,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

If I were drowned in the deepest sea,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

I know whose tears would come down to me,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

If I were damned of body and soul,

I know whose prayers would make me whole,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

12. “To My Mother”

by Edgar Allan Poe

Because I feel that, in the Heavens above,

The angels, whispering to one another,

Can find, among their burning terms of love,

None so devotional as that of “Mother,”

Therefore by that dear name I long have called you—

You who are more than mother unto me,

And fill my heart of hearts, where Death installed you

In setting my Virginia’s spirit free.

My mother—my own mother, who died early,

Was but the mother of myself; but you

Are mother to the one I loved so dearly,

And thus are dearer than the mother I knew

By that infinity with which my wife

Was dearer to my soul than its soul-life.

13. “Sonnets are Full of Love, and This My Tome”



by Christina Rossetti

Sonnets are full of love, and this my tome

Has many sonnets: so here now shall be

One sonnet more, a love sonnet, from me

To her whose heart is my heart’s quiet home,

To my first Love, my Mother, on whose knee

I learnt love-lore that is not troublesome;

Whose service is my special dignity,

And she my loadstar while I go and come.

And so because you love me, and because

I love you, Mother, I have woven a wreath

Of rhymes wherewith to crown your honoured name:

In you not fourscore years can dim the flame

Of love, whose blessed glow transcends the laws

Of time and change and mortal life and death.

14. “Mother”

by Lola Ridge

Your love was like moonlight

turning harsh things to beauty,

so that little wry souls

reflecting each other obliquely

as in cracked mirrors . . .

beheld in your luminous spirit

their own reflection,

transfigured as in a shining stream,

and loved you for what they are not.

You are less an image in my mind

than a luster

I see you in gleams

pale as star-light on a gray wall . . .

evanescent as the reflection of a white swan

shimmering in broken water.

15. “Mother”

by Sarah Malin

Your arms were always open

when I needed a hug.

Your heart understood

when I needed a friend.

Your gentle eyes were stern

when I needed a lesson.

Your strength and love has guided me

and gave me wings to fly.

16. “A Mother”

by Christy Ann Martine

A mother wraps

her love around the heart

of her daughter,

keeping each beat steady

through the rhythm of life,

until wings take shape,

and it’s time for the soul

to take flight.

17. “Mother’s Day”

by Carol Matthews

A Mother loves right from the start.

She holds her baby close to her heart.

The bond that grows will never falter.

Her love is so strong it will never alter.

A Mother gives never ending Love.

She never feels that she has given enough.

For you she will always do her best.

Constantly working, there’s no time to rest.

A Mother is there when things go wrong.

A hug and a kiss to help us along.

Always there when we need her near.

Gently wipes our eyes when we shed a tear.

So on this day shower your Mother with Love.

Gifts and presents are nice but that is not enough.

Give your Mother a day to have some peace of mind.

Be gentle, be good, be helpful, be kind.

Happy Mothers Day.

18. “Thank You for Mother’s Day”

by Anonymous

Thank you from the heart

For all you’ve done for me

I bless the Lord for giving me

The best mother there could ever be.

20. Proverbs 31:25-28

from the Bible

She is clothed with strength and dignity;

she can laugh at the days to come.

She speaks with wisdom,

and faithful instruction is on her tongue.

She watches over the affairs of her household

and does not eat the bread of idleness.

Her children arise and call her blessed;

her husband also, and he praises her:

21. “God’s Special Creation”

by Lenora McWhorter

The hand that rocks the cradle

also makes the house a home.

It is the prayers of the mother

that keeps the family strong.

Mother rises early in the morning

and bathes her day in prayer.

She talks to God about her family

and places them in His care.

Mother communicates her love

in a thousand different ways.

When there’s a need, she is there,

whether it is night or day.

Mother seasons life with love

and gives so much of herself.

God placed in her the best He had

and made her unlike anyone else.

When challenges come our way

and when trials block our view,

Mother kneels down beside her bed

and prays the family through.

Mother is God’s special creation.

She is a light shining in the dark,

illuminating the path for her family

and pointing them toward God.

22. “Tribute to Mother”

by John Greenleaf Whittier

A picture memory brings to me;

I look across the years and see

Myself beside my mother’s knee.

I feel her gentle hand restrain

My selfish moods, and know again

A child’s blind sense of wrong and pain.

But wiser now, a man gray grown,

My childhood’s needs are better known.

My mother’s chastening love I own.

23. “If I knew as a Child”

by Renee Duvall

If I knew as a child what I know now, Mom,

I probably wouldn’t have made things

so hard for you.

I would have understood

that you were looking out for my best interest.

even though it may not have seemed so at the time.

I would have known how difficult it is to let go,

to stand back and let someone you love

learn from their mistakes.

I would have realized

how fortunate I was to have a mother

who was always there for me,

even after an argument,

even after I’d said things

I shouldn’t have.

While it’s too late for a lot of things

it’s not too late for me to tell you

that I appreciate how loving you are,

how giving you’ve always been

and that even though

I may not always be good at showing it,

I love you very much.

24. “Roses Are Red for Mother’s Day”

by Anonymous

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

You’re the world’s best mom,

And I deeply love you.

25. “A Thank You Note”

by Lang Leav

You have told me

All the things

I need to hear

Before I knew

I needed to hear them

To be unafraid

Of all the things

I used to fear,

Before I knew

I shouldn’t fear them.

