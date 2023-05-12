When will DeKalb’s ‘Fresh on Dek’ farmers market return for 2023?

The Gist: Fresh on DeK, the mobile farmers market aimed at improving community health and promoting local produce in DeKalb County, is gearing up for its ninth season.

What Happened?: The DeKalb County Extension announced the upcoming season of Fresh on DeK, the county’s mobile farmers market that travels across the county offering nutrition education, live food demonstrations, and a range of fresh fruits and vegetables for sale.

The program is divided into two sessions, Session A, which will run from May 15 to July 7, and Session B, which will commence from July 17 and last until September 8.

The Details: Fresh on DeK is not just about selling fresh produce. It also focuses on providing nutritional education via free weekly classes conducted on Zoom and Facebook Live. Participants in these classes receive a “word of the week” promo code that can be redeemed for $10 off purchases at any Fresh on DeK location, with a limit of one use per week, per household.

By The Numbers:

2: The number of sessions for this year’s Fresh on DeK program.

Why It Matters: The initiative improves community health, supports local produce and helps preserve the environment for future generations. It is designed to provide access to fresh produce and nutritional education to the residents of DeKalb County, thereby making a significant difference in their overall health and wellbeing.

What’s Next?: Registration for the free classes is now open. For Session A, interested participants can register at bit.ly/FODHealthyLiving2023A and for Session B at bit.ly/FODHealthyLiving2023B. For more details about Fresh on DeK or other programs and services, people can contact the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension office at 404-298-4080 or visit www.extension.uga.edu/county-offices/dekalb.html.

More Information: Fresh on DeK is made possible through the collective efforts and funding from several entities including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DeKalb County Government, DeKalb County Board of Health, and UGA Extension. Besides nutrition education, DeKalb County Extension’s programming also focuses on horticulture, the environment, communities, youth, and families.