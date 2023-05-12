Georgia Man Faces Child Cruelty Charges after Stolen AK-47 Seized

MACON — Following a domestic dispute on Houston Avenue, an AK-47 rifle and drugs were seized, and a 25-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges including cruelty to children.

Bibb County Deputies responded to a distress call around 8:46 a.m. Friday and found a bruised victim at the residence. The suspect, James Levunta Allen, was at the scene and was taken into custody.

During the investigation, deputies discovered a stolen AK-47 rifle at the residence.

A search of Allen’s belongings led to the discovery of marijuana, ecstasy, scales, and packaging material in his bookbag, resulting in additional charges.

The charges against Allen include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, and possession of a controlled substance within government housing with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with involvement in criminal street gang activity.

Allen is currently held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center as the investigation continues. This incident underscores ongoing issues in Bibb County related to domestic violence and drug-related offenses.