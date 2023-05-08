Wet weather expected in Georgia this week

The Forecast: Summer-like weather brings scattered showers and thunderstorms across Georgia, with potential for isolated severe storms today and increased chances on Tuesday.
What to Expect:
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for Georgia today and tonight.
- A few strong storms are possible, with an isolated severe storm not being ruled out.
- The primary thunderstorm hazards include gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.
Why It Matters:
- Residents of North and Central Georgia should be prepared for potentially hazardous weather conditions.
- Sudden storms can lead to dangerous situations, including flooding, property damage, and accidents.
- Staying informed and having a plan in place can help residents stay safe during severe weather events.