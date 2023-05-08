Wet weather expected in Georgia this week



The Forecast: Summer-like weather brings scattered showers and thunderstorms across Georgia, with potential for isolated severe storms today and increased chances on Tuesday.

What to Expect:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for Georgia today and tonight.

A few strong storms are possible, with an isolated severe storm not being ruled out.

The primary thunderstorm hazards include gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.

Why It Matters: