Wet weather expected in Georgia this week

The Forecast: Summer-like weather brings scattered showers and thunderstorms across Georgia, with potential for isolated severe storms today and increased chances on Tuesday.

What to Expect:


  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for Georgia today and tonight.
  • A few strong storms are possible, with an isolated severe storm not being ruled out.
  • The primary thunderstorm hazards include gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.

Why It Matters:

  • Residents of North and Central Georgia should be prepared for potentially hazardous weather conditions.
  • Sudden storms can lead to dangerous situations, including flooding, property damage, and accidents.
  • Staying informed and having a plan in place can help residents stay safe during severe weather events.